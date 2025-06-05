Alvin Kamara Injury: Not at voluntary OTAs

Kamara (groin) hasn't been participating in the Saints' voluntary workouts this offseason, Matthew Paras of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kamara missed the last three games of the 2024 regular season with a groin injury, but he's presumably past the issue, a notion that will be confirmed when he next takes the field with his teammates, which may arrive when the Saints hold their mandatory minicamp June 10-12. When he's available, Kamara remains entrenched as the team's No. 1 back, but Paras suggests that the backfield pecking order behind that isn't settled. In the running for slotting behind Kamara are Kendre Miller, Devin Neal and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, while Velus Jones, Xazavian Valladay and Marcus Yarns also are in the depth mix for now.