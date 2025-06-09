Menu
Cam Akers News: Working out with New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 9, 2025 at 10:27pm

Akers will attend the Saints' minicamp practices as a tryout in the upcoming week, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Akers split the 2024 season between the Vikings and Texans, accounting for 104 total carries. He hasn't received much known interest this offseason, though the Saints have a relatively undefined depth chart behind Alvin Kamara. Kendre Miller was a third-round pick in 2023 but hasn't established himself, while Devin Neal was just a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

