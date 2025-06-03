Derek Carr Injury: Officially placed on retired list

The Saints placed Carr (shoulder) on the reserve/retired list Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

It makes Carr's retirement move official after he announced his plans to hang up his cleats last month. Carr's 2024 was marked by injuries, suffering a broken left hand and oblique injury before revealing in April that he was dealing with a labrum issue in his throwing shoulder. The 34-year-old ends his 11-year career with 41,245 passing yards and a 257:112 TD:INT mark. Carr spent his first nine seasons with the Raiders before going to the Saints in 2023. He went 14-13 across 27 starts in New Orleans. The Saints are holding a three-way competition at quarterback this summer involving second-round rookie Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener.