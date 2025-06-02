Frank Ragnow News: Announces surprise retirement

Ragnow announced his decision to retire from the NFL on Monday via his personal Instagram account.

Ragnow's statement reads, in part: "I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don't. I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life." The 29-year-old has remained one of the NFL's best centers despite battling injuries in recent seasons, and coming off three consecutive Pro Bowl seasons his retirement comes both as a shock, and as a notable blow for one of the NFC's best offenses. Ragnow's announcement comes just days after news of his holding out from voluntary workouts due to dissatisfaction with his current contract, per Christian Booher of SI.com. Starting guards Tate Ratledge and Graham Glasgow both have experience at center, so Detroit could rely on one of them to take over for Ragnow while asking 2024 sixth-rounder Christian Mahogany to step into a larger interior role after a solid rookie campaign.