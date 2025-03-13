Fantasy Football
Jack Conklin News: Revises deal to stay in Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Conklin agreed to terms Thursday with a revised contract that will keep him with the Browns for the 2025 season, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Conklin's new contract will make him a free agent in 2026, rather than 2027. He will now earn $10 million in 2025, with another $2 million in incentives. The veteran right tackle continues to play at a high level, though injuries have consistently limited his on-field availability for the past four seasons.

