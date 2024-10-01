Streaming Defenses: Week 5 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

If you can't grab one of those two defenses, there's no shortage of functional streaming alternatives, utilizing the familiar approach of targeting mistake-prone QBs.

Streaming options for Week 5 include two teams with strong potential for multi-week utility, highlighted by a surprising Broncos defense that just dominated in two tough road games and now has four consecutive startable matchups before running into the Ravens and Chiefs in Weeks 9-10. The Bears' defensive success is less of a surprise, and they have a nice chance to move to 4-2 with home games against the Panthers and Jaguars the next two weeks.

Top Streaming Options for Week 5

1. Denver Broncos (vs. LV)

17% Yahoo, 5% ESPN

Team implied total: 19.75 Opponent implied total: 16.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 6: 8th (at LAC), Week 7: 10th (at NO)

The Broncos will be the popular add this week, and rightfully so, hosting a subpar and injury-depleted Raiders offense after shutting down Baker Mayfield and Aaron Rodgers in back-to-back upset wins on the road. Cornerback Patrick Surtain is the only proven superstar on Denver's defense, but S Brandon Jones and CB Riley Moss are also playing well in the secondary, and 10 different players have at least half a sack, with the pass rush led by OLB Jonathon Cooper (3.0 sacks, seven QB hits) and DE Zach Allen (2.0 sacks, 10 QB hits). The Broncos are blitzing at the third highest rate in the league, 29.7 percent of dropbacks, putting defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on track for a sixth straight season in the top five for blitz rate.

It's a challenging matchup for Raiders QB Gardner Minshew, who has average numbers against blitzes this season but completed only 57.5 percent of his passes for 6.0 YPA last year when defenses sent extra rushers. He could really be in trouble if the Raiders don't have WR Davante Adams (hamstring), RT Thayer Munford (knee) and/or RG Dylan Parham (Achilles) — that part isn't entirely clear yet, but for Adams at least it doesn't sound great.

2. Seattle Seahawks (vs. NYG)

27% Yahoo, 36% ESPN

Team implied total: 24.5 Opponent implied total: 18.0

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 6: 22nd (vs. SF), Week 7: 18th (at ATL)

The Giants offense has been competent, thanks to an improved offensive line and spectacular performances from WR Malik Nabers, who suffered a concussion at the end of Thursday's loss to Dallas. The rookie has extra time to clear concussion protocol and should thus be considered better than 50/50 to play this, but it's still best to bet against QB Daniel Jones in a cross-country road trip to arguably the league's toughest stadium to play in. The Seahawks defense figures to rebound from an ugly showing Monday at Detroit, although the ranking here is liable to change based on how Seattle's numerous injured players in the front seven progress throughout the week*.

*Seattle played Monday's game without four of seven starters up front, plus first-round pick Byron Murphy. None of the players has been ruled out beyond Week 4, so the Seahawks should get at least one or two of them back in the lineup come Sunday.

3. Chicago Bears (vs. CAR)

61% Yahoo, 37% ESPN

Team implied total: 23.0 Opponent implied total: 19.0

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 6: 3rd (vs. JAX), Week 7: BYE

The Panthers may be rejuvenated with Andy Dalton at quarterback, but their recent success was also aided by facing Las Vegas and Cincinnati, two teams with defenses that have struggled in other matchups this year. A visit to Chicago will be Dalton's toughest test yet, by far, with the Bears yet to allow more than 21 points in a game this year (and scoring at least five fantasy points in each contest, including a road matchup with C.J. Stroud). The Bears have not only played good defense but also had incredible injury luck, with all 11 starters (plus all of the top backups) playing every game so far.

4. New England Patriots (vs. MIA)

4% Yahoo, 2% ESPN

Team implied total: 18.25 Opponent implied total: 17.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 6: 24th (vs. HOU), Week 7: 15th (at JAX)

New England opens the week as a slight favorite (-1) in a game with the lowest over/under (35.5) of Week 5, pitting Jacoby Brissett against either Tyler Huntley, Tim Boyle or Skylar Thompson (ribs) in one of the worst QB matchups of the young season. The Patriots have been trending in the wrong direction on defense since a strong Week 1 showing at Cincinnati, but playing at home against a collapsing Dolphins team should be a nice band-aid. My only hesitation here is that both teams may be content to play a low-scoring game without many pass attempts, which would make it hard to pile up sacks and turnovers even if the Miami defense plays well.

5. Washington Commanders (vs. CLE)

1% Yahoo, 2% ESPN

Team implied total: 24.0 Opponent implied total: 20.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 6: 28th (at BAL), Week 7: 9th (vs. CAR)

The Commanders' early success has been almost entirely offense-driven, but a home matchup with Deshaun Watson and the pathetic Browns is too good to ignore, especially after the Washington defense just had a strong showing for the first time this year (four sacks and 14 points allowed at Arizona this past Sunday). Cleveland has given up the third most fantasy points to D/STs and may end up playing yet another game without both starting OTs — RT Jack Conklin (ACL) still hasn't made his 2024 debut, and LT Jedrick Wills (knee) missed Week 4 after debuting Week 3. On top of that, C Ethan Pocic suffered an ankle sprain during Sunday's loss at Las Vegas, leaving Watson without three of five projected starters on the O-line.

Week 5 Rankings

Broncos (vs. LV) Seahawks (vs. NYG) Bears (vs. CAR) Patriots (vs. MIA) Dolphins (at NE) Commanders (vs. CLE) Chiefs (at NO) Steelers (vs. DAL) 49ers (vs. ARZ) Vikings (vs. NYJ) Raiders (at DEN) Jaguars (vs. IND) Buccaneers (at ATL) Cowboys (at PIT) Falcons (vs. TB) Packers (at LAR) Jets (at MIN) Colts (at JAX) Panthers (at CHI) Ravens (at CIN)

Looking Ahead to Week 6

Steelers (at LV) Eagles (vs. CLE) Bears (vs. JAX) Texans (at NE) Colts (at TEN) Titans (vs. IND) Chargers (at DEN) Broncos (vs. LAC) Falcons (at CAR) Bengals (at NYG) Raiders (vs. PIT) Jaguars (at CHI) Ravens (vs. WAS) Packers (vs. ARZ) 49ers (at SEA) Buccaneers (at NO) Saints (vs. TB) Lions (at DAL) Bills (at NYJ) Jets (vs. BUF)

Rest-of-Season Rankings