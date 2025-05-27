James Cook News: Not at voluntary OTAs

Cook wasn't present for Tuesday's voluntary organized team activities, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reports.

While Cook isn't participation in the Bills' voluntary OTAs, coach Sean McDermott noted that he's remained in contact with the running back, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal and seeking a contract extension. "Yeah, we're staying in touch, like you'd expect a player and a coach to do," McDermott said of the 2022 second-rounder. "So, James will be here when he's ready to be here and we move forward." While it remains to be seen whether Cook will be on the field for the team's mandatory minicamp (June 10-12), GM Brandon Beane maintains that he expects Buffalo's leading rusher to be ready to go for the 2025 season. Assuming that's the case, Cook will continue to lead to a backfield which returns his top two backups from last season, Ray Davis and Ty Johnson.