James Cook News: Not certain to attend minicamp

Cook and the Bills "aren't close" to an agreement on an extension, and it's unclear if the running back will hold out of mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Wolfe describes extension negotiations between the two sides as "a stalemate" and suggests that Cook could hold out of minicamp, which would likely result in a fine. The star running back already missed OTAs in both April and May, though those workouts were voluntary as opposed to the upcoming mandatory camp. Cook is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is seeking an extension after racking up a career-high 16 rushing touchdowns and adding two receiving TDs across 16 regular-season games last year.