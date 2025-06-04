Jordan Mason News: Looks healthy at OTAs

Mason (ankle) participated in on-field drills during OTAs on Tuesday, per the Vikings' official site.

Mason appears fully recovered from the high-ankle sprain that forced him to miss the final five regular-season games of his breakout 2024 campaign in San Francisco. The 26-year-old impressed out of the gate last year with Christian McCaffrey unavailable for the 49ers, rushing 134 times for 685 yards (5.1 YPC) and three scores during the team's first eight games, before injuries of his own popped up. Aaron Jones inked a two-year extension with Minnesota this offseason and still projects as the team's starter, but in the interest of keeping the 30-year-old fresh, Mason will be a candidate to push for a significant backfield split. Boasting a far larger frame at 5-foot-11, 223-pounds, Mason also seems the favorite for short-yardage and goal-line work.