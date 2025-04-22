Cody Ceci News: Helps out in overtime

Ceci notched an assist, four hits, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Ceci has picked up three helpers over his last seven outings. The 31-year-old is playing in a top-four role for the Stars, and he'll provide physicality with a little bit of depth scoring. Ceci racked up 24 points over 85 regular-season contests between the Stars and the Sharks, as well as 155 blocked shots, 76 hits and a plus-6 rating.