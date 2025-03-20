Colton Dach Injury: Needs evaluation

Dach sustained an apparent arm injury and will need to be evaluated further after exiting Thursday's game versus the Kings, per CHGO Sports.

Dach was hurt in the third period and will need to be checked out prior to Saturday's game versus the Blues. The 22-year-old's point drought is up to five contests after he was held off the scoresheet Thursday. Philipp Kurashev and Patrick Maroon are candidates to check into the lineup if Dach is forced to miss time.