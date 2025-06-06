Eetu Luostarinen News: Pockets helper Friday

Luostarinen notched an assist and five hits in Friday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Luostarinen snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. He was ejected from one contest and injured in another during that span, which partially explains his struggles on offense recently. The 26-year-old has still put together a strong postseason with 14 points, 23 shots on net, 79 hits, 23 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 19 appearances in a third-line role.