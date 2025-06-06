Evan Rodrigues News: Supplies assist in win

Rodrigues logged a power-play assist and six hits in Friday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Rodrigues has a power-play helper in each of the first two games in the Cup Finals. The 31-year-old was shuffled down to the second line for this contest, but it's not because of a lack of offense. He's earned a point in each of the last three games and is now at one goal, 12 helpers, 26 shots on net, 37 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 17 playoff contests. He's earned five of his assists on the power play, with all of those contributions with the man advantage coming since the start of the Eastern Conference Finals.