Jake Evans News: Lights the lamp Saturday

Evans tallied an empty-net goal, blocked two shots and dished out three hits in Saturday's 3-2 win against Buffalo.

Evans found the back of Buffalo's empty net with just over 90 seconds remaining in Saturday's contest. The 28-year-old forward is up to 12 goals, 28 points and 59 shots on goal in 60 appearances this season. Evans is just two points shy of matching his career high of 30 points in a season. In the absence of Kirby Dach (knee), Evans might be tasked with playing center for the foreseeable future on Montreal's fourth line.