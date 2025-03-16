Fantasy Hockey
Joey Daccord

Joey Daccord News: Set to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Daccord was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease against Winnipeg on Sunday.

Daccord is coming off a 21-save effort in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over Montreal. He has a 22-18-3 record with one shutout, a 2.68 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 45 appearances this season. Winnipeg sits third in the league with 3.48 goals per game in 2024-25.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
