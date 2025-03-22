Jonny Brodzinski News: Pots two goals in win

Brodzinski scored two goals and had two shots on net in a 5-3 victory over the Canucks on Saturday.

Brodzinski scored twice in the third period, including the game-winner at the 15:47 mark to halt Vancouver's comeback bid. He has two goals and one assist in his last two outings, giving him nine tallies and 16 points through 40 games this season. Brodzinski has two multi-goal efforts in 2024-25 after having none in his previous eight NHL campaigns.