Stuart Skinner News: Comes up short in Game 2

Skinner allowed five goals on 42 shots in Friday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Skinner had a 3-2 lead to work with after the first period, but he gave up two goals in the second. Corey Perry's late equalizer in the third forced overtime, but a second breakaway goal by Brad Marchand in the second extra session was enough to snap Skinner's five-game winning streak. The five goals allowed were also the most he's allowed since his last loss in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Stars. Skinner's strong play of late has earned him some leeway as the Oilers' starter, so it's likely he'll be back in goal for Game 3 on Monday in Florida.