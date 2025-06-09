Stuart Skinner News: Game 3 starter

Skinner will start in the road net for Monday's Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Panthers, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Skinner returns to the crease for his 11th consecutive start after what was a tough outing for the backstop in Game 2, allowing five goals for the first time in six starts. Since claiming the starting role back, the 26-year-old has rebounded from losses extremely well, posting shutouts in both his starts following defeats. He has combined to save 48 shots in those two contests, but he might have more of a workload to deal with against a Panthers team that averages just over 28 shots on goal per game.