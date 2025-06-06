Stuart Skinner News: Starting Game 2

Skinner will patrol the home crease versus Florida on Friday in Game 2, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner turned aside 29 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime victory in Game 1. Skinner has won seven of his last eight playoff games, including all four at home, stopping 113 of 118 shots (.958 percentage) at Rogers Place. The Panthers are scoring 3.83 goals per game across 18 postseason games in 2025.