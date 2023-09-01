Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET: Claim A $250 Sign Up Bonus

You can roll into Labor Day Weekend by signing up for a new account using the Caesars Sportsbook promo Code ROTOGET. By using one of the most generous sportsbook promo codes, you can claim a $250 sign up bonus on one of the top sports betting sites in the marketplace. This welcome offer is terrific since you get $250 in bonus bets regardless of the result of the initial $50 first bet.

On today's sports betting slate, there are six college football games, all 30 MLB teams are in action, second-round matches are in play at the US Open, and there are three games on the WNBA hardwood. Any one of these events is a great place to make that first $50 wager and get your hands on $250 in bonus bets.

Sign Up With The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET To Claim A $250 Sign Up Bonus

To get started on one of the best sports betting apps, click on the "BET NOW" button located below. This will take you to the Caesars Sportsbook new user registration page where you'll need to provide some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so be sure to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when asked for them.

The next step prompts you to enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET in the corresponding field. After completing the registration process, you can go ahead and make your first deposit on one of the most reliable credit card betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit at Caesars Sportsbook is $20, but you must deposit at least $50 to activate this promo code so that you have enough betting funds to cover the qualifying $50 first bet to get your hands on $250 in bonus bets, regardless of the first bet's outcome.

Use The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET To Claim A $250 Sign Up Bonus

Now that you have deposited and registered on one of the top PayPal betting sites, it's time to find out exactly how the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET works in your favor. Just place your first wager for at least $50, and you will get $250 in bonus bets – one $50 bonus bet comes your way after the settlement of your first bet, and then you'll get a $50 bonus bet each Monday for the next four weeks.

Caesars Sportsbook decided to move off their $1,250 first bet welcome, and that's probably a good thing. This feels like a deal that everyone can get behind with the NFL betting season about to commence.

Claim A $250 Sign Up Bonus With The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET

Now is the best time to claim a $250 sign up bonus with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET. When new users sign up, and make a first deposit, and a first bet of at least $50, they get $250 in bonus bets regardless of the first bet's outcome.

You can use the bonus to bet on any open sports betting market offered on Caesars Sportsbook, such as college football odds, NFL odds, and MLB odds.

No ranked college football teams are in action, but there are a few intriguing matchups including Central Michigan at Michigan State, Miami (OH) at Miami (FL), and Stanford at Hawaii. In MLB, big games with playoff implications include the New York Yankees at Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers, and Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bet on any one of the above markets using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET to get your hands on $250 in bonus bets with a $50 first bet now.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.