Aaron Herrera Injury: On national team duty
Herrera was called up by the Guatemala national team and was not an option during the 7-1 loss to Chicago.
Herrera could miss more match for D.C United, with Guatemala participating in the Gold Cup. He's been a regular in the starting XI of late, having made nine starts in the last 10 MLS appearances, totaling an assist with 53 crosses (23 won), and 32 clearances in that span.
