Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Aaron Herrera headshot

Aaron Herrera Injury: On national team duty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 8, 2025

Herrera was called up by the Guatemala national team and was not an option during the 7-1 loss to Chicago.

Herrera could miss more match for D.C United, with Guatemala participating in the Gold Cup. He's been a regular in the starting XI of late, having made nine starts in the last 10 MLS appearances, totaling an assist with 53 crosses (23 won), and 32 clearances in that span.

Aaron Herrera
D.C. United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now