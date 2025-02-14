Fantasy Soccer
Aleksandr Golovin headshot

Aleksandr Golovin Injury: Suffering from goin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Golovin is out for Saturday's match against Nantes due to a groin injury, according to his club.

Golovin is not an option heading into Saturday, with the midfielder suffering a groin injury in Wednesday's UCL match against Benfica. This will leave him out for the weekend, forcing the club into a change. Takumi Minamino will be his likely replacement on the left flank until he is fit again, as the two typically split time either way.

Aleksandr Golovin
Monaco
