Aleksandr Golovin Injury: Suffering from goin injury

Golovin is not an option heading into Saturday, with the midfielder suffering a groin injury in Wednesday's UCL match against Benfica. This will leave him out for the weekend, forcing the club into a change. Takumi Minamino will be his likely replacement on the left flank until he is fit again, as the two typically split time either way.