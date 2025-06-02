Alexander Isak Injury: Career year for Newcastle

Isak (groin) logged 34 appearances (34 starts) with 23 goals and six assists on 99 shots (46 on goal), 42 chances created, 16 crosses (three accurate) and three corners during Newcastle United's 2024-25 season.

It would have been difficult for Isak to update his career-best goals, considering the striker's 2023-24 season saw him score 21. By logging 23 in this campaign, he has proven himself to be one of the Premier League's best forwards, finishing with one more goal than multi-time Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland and just behind EPL Player of the Season Mohamed Salah. Isak's six assists also mark his career best, which he logged with it for both chances created by a significant margin. In the process, Isak helped Newcastle United earn another shot at Champions League competition, where he will look to prove himself as one of the world's best. The 2023-24 Premier League proved that Isak can adapt to both domestic and European action simultaneously, so he should have no problem continuing to excel in EPL games.