Caoimhin Kelleher News: Signs with Brentford

Kelleher has completed a transfer to Brentford from Liverpool, according to his new club.

Kelleher is being brought into the club immediately after the season to be the club's new keeper, remaining in the Premier League after a few years with Liverpool in a backup role. He already has 67 appearances to his name, earning a clean sheet in about a third of those contests, with 24. He will now likely be set to assume the starting role after the exit of Mark Flekken, bringing someone with league experience into their net.