David Alaba headshot

David Alaba Injury: Could face Manchester City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Alaba (groin) could return for Wednesday's clash against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League, manager Carlo Ancelotti told media Tuesday. "We need Alaba [and Rudiger] for the second leg, I think they might be available."

Alaba suffered a left groin injury in late January. He's made just four appearances off the bench this season, but given the stature of Wednesday's contest, it wouldn't be utterly shocking if he's inserted in the lineup for the match against the Premier League giants. He won't be available for Saturday's league match against Osasuna, though.

David Alaba
Real Madrid
