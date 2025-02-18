David Alaba Injury: Trains, still not ready
Alaba (groin) is out for Wednesday's match against Manchester City despite training.
Alaba will need another match or two before he is ready for his return despite some hype around his availability Wednesday. However, he was training ahead of the contest, viewed working on grass with a ball. He will then hope to return Sunday against Girona, although that may still be too soon.
