Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez Injury: Setback confirmed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Gomez was forced off in Sunday's FA Cup match with a hamstring injury. Coach Arne Slot confirmed in a press conference that it is the same leg as his previous injury and that he still needs to be assessed. "Joe, it's the same leg he had the injury last time. We are still assessing that."

Gomez will miss Wednesday's Merseyside Derby and is unlikely to feature Sunday against Wolves after a setback from a previous hamstring injury. He will be reassessed in the coming days, according to the coach. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are expected to start in central defense.

Joe Gomez
Liverpool
