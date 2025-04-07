Kobbie Mainoo Injury: Could be back against Lyon

Mainoo (undisclosed) has been training with the team and could potentially be an option for Thursday's clash against Lyon in the Europa League, coach Ruben Amorim said in the press conference. "Kobbie is training with us, we want to be careful, again, with our players, but maybe he's going to be in our squad."

Mainoo has been training with the team this week after recovering from his long-term injury that sidelined him since early February. He could be in contention for Thursday's clash against Lyon and will likely be a late call for the game. Once fully fit, the midfielder is expected to build fitness off the bench and regain his starting spot in midfield.