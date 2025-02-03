Lisandro Martinez Injury: Serious injury feared

Martinez (hamstring) is feared to have suffered a serious injury after being stretchered off the field Sunday, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "I think it is a serious situation. A bad situation for us and especially for Licha. I think we are going to see in the next days but I think it is a serious situation. "Let's hope for better days for him. We are here, like I say, to help him in this difficult moment."

Martinez looks to be heading for a decent spell on the bench, with the defender feared to have suffered a serious injury after he had to be stretchered off the field. He is still set for assessment, so nothing is confirmed, but the club will hold their breath as they wait on results. He is a regular starter, starting in 28 of his 29 appearances this season, so this will force a change if he misses time. Harry Maguire or Leny Yoro are his most likely replacements while out.