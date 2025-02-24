Lucas Ocampos News: Appears off bench against San Luis

Ocampos (hamstring) played 10 minutes as a substitute in Saturday's 3-1 win over Atletico San Luis.

Ocampos recorded only a few passes and one dribble during his first appearance of the Clausura season after resuming training sessions earlier in February. The talented attacker is a great addition to an already strong offensive unit which includes in-form players like Tecatito Corona and German Berterame, so now the problem for coach Martin Demichelis will be deciding who to remove from the lineup to make way for him. With that in mind, perhaps Ocampos will see his playing time slowly increased in the near future.