Lucas Vazquez Injury: Not an option yet

Vazquez (hamstring) is not an option for Wednesday's match despite being selected for the squad list, according to manager Carlo Ancelotti. "He's not ready yet. He might start on the bench, but he hasn't completed his recovery program yet."

Vazquez was expected to be an option for Wednesday but has not quite made the call. He will likely be on the team sheet and earn a spot on the bench but will not see time, as he has yet to complete his recovery program. However, this does leave him as a close call for Sunday's match against Girona, likely being left up to a fitness test ahead of the contest.