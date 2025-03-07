Marius Bulter Injury: Late call for Sunday

Butler (strain) is a late call for Sunday's match against Heidenheim, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "It is a race against time for Büliti."

Butler looks likely to be a late call right up until game time Sunday, with the attacker still dealing with some of his strain from last week. He will likely face a fitness test ahead of the match, with that deciding if he can play or not. He is their regular starter, so this would be a huge boost, earning the start in 16 of his 20 appearances this campaign.