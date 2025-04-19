Nemanja Matic Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Matic (hip) is ruled out for Sunday's derby against Saint-Etienne due to injury, coach Paulo Fonseca said in the press conference, according to OETL.

Matic will miss the derby against Saint-Etienne on Sunday after suffering from a hip injury. He will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to know the extend of the injury and his future availability. Tanner Tessmann and Jordan Veretout will likely seeing increased playing time in the midfield during his absence.