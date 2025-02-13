Paulo Dybala Injury: Subs off in Europa League
Dybala left Thursday's game versus Porto late in the first half due to a possible knee injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Dybala took a blow on the joint by an opponent and tried to gut it out for a few minutes before eventually coming out. He'll soon take some tests to assess whether he suffered some structural damage or is nursing a simple knock. The problem would have to be very minor for him to be available versus Parma on Sunday. Tommaso Baldanzi and Matias Soule are candidates to absorb his minutes.
