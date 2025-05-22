Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg News: Midfield anchor and leader

Hojbjerg recorded two goals and four assists in 30 Ligue 1 matches for Marseille during the 2024-25 season.

Hojbjerg's role as a defensive midfielder was pivotal in maintaining Marseille's structure and balance. His high pass completion rate and ability to disrupt opposition play underscored his importance both as a performer and a leader in his first season on the Canebiere. Hojbjerg brought the mentality the OM fans had been expecting for years in Marseille and conditioned the whole squad to follow him and Adrien Rabiot with their resilience and professionalism on and off the pitch. He will be an important player for Marseille next season when facing greater opposition in the Champions League.