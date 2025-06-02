Rodri News: Returns to end season

Rodri started in one of his three appearances this season while notching one chance created and two tackles.

Rodri was a major storyline of the league season this campaign due to his torn ACL, which would limit him to three appearances. He would only see a few appearances after Euro 2024 before the injury, then coming back in the penultimate match of the season for a quite speedy return. He will now look to the Club World Cup to see some minutes to test his legs after the long layoff. If all goes to plan, he should secure a starting spot immediately to begin next campaign, with his absence obviously a major reason for City's down season as they had to do without their anchor in the middle of the pitch.