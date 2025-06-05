Ryan Sessegnon News: Occasional spark on wings

Sessegnon generated four goals and three assists from 17 shots (10 on target) and 15 chances created in 20 games played (nine starts) during the 2024/25 season.

Sessegnon was used mainly in the later stages of the season, occupying both flanks as a full-back and winger. It was precisely when he played in an attacking position that he made significant contributions, standing out for a stretch of three goals and two assists over a span of six league matchups between March and April. After struggling with injuries and surgeries in the past, the wide player seems to be back in good shape and still has plenty to offer at 25 years of age.