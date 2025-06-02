Sandro Tonali News: Some promise in second season

Tonali logged 36 appearances (28 starts) with four goals and two assists on 35 shots (12 on goal), 54 crosses (16 accurate), 28 chances created and 19 corners during Newcastle United's 2024-25 season.

As part of Newcastle United, Tonali's first season was a complete bust due to suspension, meaning his 2024-25 campaign is first where he fully showcased talent for the Magpies. Going back to the Serie A with AC Milan, Tonali has logged more than five G/A in three of his last four seasons for Europe's top-flight leagues. Having proven himself capable in the Premiership, expectations of him will be significantly higher next season.