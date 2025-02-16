Sasa Lukic Injury: Injury fear

Lukic was injured and subbed out in the 82nd minute during the 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Per manager Marco Silva, "Let's see let's hope it's just fatigue. We have to wait a few more hours to see. He's positive it's nothing serious. We have enough injuries already. Let's hope it's nothing serious" per journalist Jack Kelly.

It is unclear if Lukic was forced off due to an injury or just fatigue. He did take a day off against Wigan Athletic during the FA Cup, having appeared in the last 11 PL for the side. More news on his condition is set to be revealed in the coming days, leaving him questionable for the Crystal Palace game on Saturday.