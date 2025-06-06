Sidiki Cherif Injury: Gaining first-team experience

Cherif (thigh) made 7 Ligue 1 appearances for Angers during the 2024-25 season.

Cherif began integrating into the first team, gaining valuable experience at the top level and starting the season in the XI. His limited appearances provided glimpses of his potential and areas for development before facing a season-ending thigh injury. At just 18-years-old and with three years left on his contract, he is expected to be the face of the future in Angers' frontline.