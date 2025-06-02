Zack Steffen Injury: Heading out with NT

Steffen has been called up by the USMNT for the friendly games against Turkey and Switzerland on June 7 and June 11, respectively.

Steffen has been an undisputed starter between the posts for Colorado this season but has missed the last three games due to an Oblique injury. That said, his call-up with the USMNT suggests he is nearing a return and will therefore miss Saturday's match against Austin due to the call-up. He should return in time to face Orlando on June 14. Nicholas Defreitas Hansen will start a fourth game in a row in goal for the Rapids on Saturday.