Zack Steffen Injury: Suffers knee injury

Steffen has been recalled from national team duty due to a knee injury, according to his club.

Steffen was already known to be dealing with an oblique injury and has now suffered a further injury while away from the team, with the goalie picking up a knee injury. This will be something to monitor for the club's everyday starter in net. Nicholas Defreitas Hansen is likely to continue seeing the start in net if Steffen misses extra time with the injury.