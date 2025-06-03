This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

French Open Quarterfinals: Key Matchups to Watch Wednesday

The quarterfinals of the French Open continue Wednesday from the clay courts of Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. An American woman is guaranteed a spot in the semifinals, but which top-10 seed will it be? On the men's side, the player with the most Grand Slam singles titles of all time takes on arguably the best player without one.

French Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Madison Keys (+150) vs. Coco Gauff

Gauff should be viewed as the favorite in this all-American clash on clay, but the gap between her and Keys is minimal. Keys is 11-0 in Grand Slam play this year, having won the Australian Open. If everything's clicking for Keys, she has a higher ceiling than Gauff due to Keys' edge in power and aggressive mindset. The No. 7 seed should also be swinging freely as the underdog, especially after having staved off three match points in the third round against Sofia Kenin. Gauff has reached this stage without dropping a set in the tournament, but she has had some serving woes, getting broken five times in the second round and four times in the third against returners much less capable than Keys. If Keys sees a steady diet of second serves to jump on and gets early advantages with her own serve, she'll generate a lot of favorable forehand-to-forehand patterns. Gauff is seeded five spots higher at No. 2, but Keys leads their head-to-head 3-2, including a tightly contested Keys victory in Madrid last year, which was both their most recent encounter and the only time these compatriots have faced off on clay.

French Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Mirra Andreeva (-800) vs. Lois Boisson

Boisson continued her Cinderella run by knocking off No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula in the Round of 16, but the sixth-seeded Andreeva's a much tougher out on clay despite being ranked three spots behind the American. Andreeva has much more action on her shots compared to the flat strokes of Pegula, which don't skid nearly as much on clay, rendering them less effective. Andreeva's also a cerebral player who can beat you with variety, and her adaptability should allow Andreeva to adjust her strategy as necessary to deal with the 361st-ranked Boisson, whose unexpected success here has been due in part to surprising opponents due to the limited scouting report on the 22-year-old French wildcard.

Honorable Mention

Jannik Sinner (-5000) vs. Alexander Bublik

French Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Novak Djokovic (-110) vs. Alexander Zverev

Zverev has an extensive history of coming up just a little short against the game's best on the biggest stages, and that seems unlikely to change here. Djokovic seems to have fully recovered from the hamstring injury that derailed the early portion of his season, and he comes into this match riding an eight-match clay-court winning streak. The Serb was nursing that injury when he faced Zverev at the Australian Open this year, and Zverev still just barely won a first-set tiebreak before Djokovic deemed himself unable to continue. That victory via retirement is Zverev's only win over Djokovic in four Grand Slam meetings, and Djokovic has an 8-5 overall edge in their head-to-head, including a 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 romp in the quarterfinals of the 2019 French Open.