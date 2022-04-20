BetMGM Bonus Code NY: ROTOBONUS Unlocks $1000 Risk-Free First Bet

If you have been waiting for the right time to try out mobile sports betting, BetMGM bonus code NY ROTOBONUS offers the perfect opportunity to do so with a high-reward welcome offer for new customers.

Anyone who is at least 21 years old and located in New York - or any of the other states in which BetMGM is licensed to operate - can take advantage of this offer, which will make your first bet risk-free up to $1,000 after you follow a few easy steps.

With the NBA Playoffs already underway and the NHL playoffs on the horizon, there isn't a better time to jump on this BetMGM New York bonus code offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code NY ROTOBONUS The First Step

If you are located in New York, Arizona, Colorado Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming or the District of Columbia, then it should only take you a few minutes to sign up and activate BetMGM Bonus code NY ROTOBONUS.

Start by clicking on the BET NOW link to the BetMGM platform in this article. You will then be asked to provide personal information, including your name, address and email address, in addition to putting BetMGM bonus code NY ROTOBONUS in the promo code field. Note that it might be automatically filled in for you.

Then all you have to do in order to make your initial bet risk-free up to $1,000 is make an initial deposit of $10 or more into your account.

How BetMGM Bonus Code NY ROTOBONUS Makes Your First Bet Risk-Free

Your first wager will be risk-free thanks to BetMGM New York bonus code ROTOBONUS because it will be fully refunded up to $1,000 in free bets if it loses. If your losing initial bet is between $50 and $1,000, you will be sent five free bets of equal size adding up to that amount; for example, a $1,000 losing wager would get you five free bets each worth $200.

If your initial wager is less than $50, then you will receive a single free bet equal to the amount wagered. The free bets from this BetMGM bonus code NY offer will be credited within 24 hours of your initial wager's result.

You cannot cash out the free bets themselves or split them into additional smaller chunks, but any winnings from wagers placed using the free bets can be withdrawn immediately if that's what you want to do.

The free bets will expire within a week if unused, though any wagers you make with them don't actually have to settle in that timeframe. For example, you can use one of these free bets to wager on the Nets to win the NBA title, as long as the bet itself is placed within a week of the free bet entering your account.

Other BetMGM New York Bonus Code Features

The $1,000 risk-free first bet with BetMGM bonus code NY ROTOBONUS is a great way to get you in the door, but you will find plenty of additional reasons to stick around once you get a taste of what it's like to use one of America's most popular mobile sportsbooks.

The numerous available promotions and odds boosts include an option to provide your favorite NBA team and get personalized offers built around that team. Knicks fans will need to wait until closer to next season to use this perk, but Nets fans can use it throughout the remainder of the team's playoff run.