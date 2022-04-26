Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code: Use ROTOCZR for $1100 in First-Bet Insurance

Imagine having the opportunity to win thousands of dollars on a sports bet while knowing you'll get a second bite of the apple if you lose. Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code ROTOCZR is making that dream a reality, as this promotion will make sure your first bet is completely insured in the event of a loss.

With a top-end range of $1,100, this is the largest welcome offer available at any of the leading mobile sportsbooks.

If you are at least 21 years old and located in New York - or any other state in which Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate - you can take advantage of Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code ROTOCZR by following the simple steps outlined below.

How to Activate Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR

Signing up for a Caesars Sportsbook New York account is easy, and all new customers who are at least 21 and located in an eligible state can use Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code ROTOCZR when they create their account.

Follow the link below to the Caesars Sportsbook NY sign-up page, where you will be asked to provide nominal information including your name, address and email address.

Along with those details, you will find a promo code field, where you can type in Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code ROTOCZR to activate your first-bet insurance up to $1,100. The last thing you will need to do before placing your risk-free first wager is fund your account by making an initial deposit of at least $20.

How Does the First-Bet Insurance From Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR Work?

After creating and funding your account, your first wager will automatically be fully insured up to $1,100 thanks to Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code ROTOCZR. This insurance only applies to the first bet you place, so you could swing for the fences with a bet on an underdog or multi-leg parlay to try to maximize your winnings. Or, you can a safer route and bet a spread. Either way, if your bet loses, your account will be credited with a free bet of equivalent size within two business days.

You can make an initial bet greater than $1,100, but only the first $1,100 will be insured. So, a $200 losing initial bet would result in a $200 free bet, an $1,100 initial bet would get an $1,100 free bet and a $2,000 initial bet would still get an $1,100 free bet courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code ROTOCZR.

After the free bet has been credited to your account, you will have 14 days to use it. This free bet cannot be cashed out or broken into smaller bets, so you will have to commit to using it on a single wager. If your follow-up bet wins, those winnings will be eligible to be withdrawn immediately with no additional rollover.

While that the first bet after signing up with Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code ROTOCZR could be used on something riskier, you might want to play it safer with the follow-up bet to ensure you wind up with something out of this promotion.

Bet on the Rangers with Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR

If you're interested in using Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code ROTOCZR but aren't sure what to bet on, one New York sports team makes for a tempting option in any situation. The New York Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings as we hit the final week of the NHL regular season.

Their back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday presents a nice opportunity for those chasing upside followed by a smart bet for those who prefer to play it safe. The Rangers will likely be home underdogs Tuesday against a Carolina Hurricanes team that's four points ahead of them in the Metropolitan Division.

With the Madison Square Garden crowd supporting the Broadway Blueshirts and Carolina dealing with injuries to its top two goalies, Tuesday's game could be the perfect time to use your initial bet after signing up with Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code ROTOCZR, as you will have a chance to more than double your money.

If you're more risk-averse or ready to use your free bet by Wednesday night, look right back to the Rangers, who will remain at home against a Montreal Canadiens team that's bringing up the rear in the Eastern Conference standings.