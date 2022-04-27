BetMGM Bonus Code: Use ROTOBONUS for $1000 Risk-Free Bet on NFL Draft

Sports betting usually revolves around on-field results, but you can also wager on off-field sports events, and arguably the biggest such event of the year kicks off Thursday: the 2022 NFL Draft.

If you think you know where a certain prospect will end up, this is the perfect time to sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and use that knowledge to make some money. Thanks to this wonderful welcome offer, you get another chance to win if your Draft Day hunch proves to be incorrect, as your first bet will be risk-free up to $1,000.

BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS covers your first sports bet of any kind with BetMGM sportsbook, so you can also use this promotion to bet on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport of your choice if you don't have strong convictions when it comes to the NFL Draft.

How to Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

All new users without an existing BetMGM sportsbook account are eligible to use BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS when they sign up, as long as they are at least 21 years old and located in a state in which BetMGM is licensed to operate. Click on the BET NOW button below, which will redirect you to the BetMGM platform.

Once there, you will be asked to provide your name, address and email address, as well as the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. After that, just make an initial deposit of $10 or more and your first bet will be fully refunded up to $1,000 in free bets if it loses.

How the Free Bets From BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Work

If your first bet after signing up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS loses and is $50 or greater, you will receive five free bets of equal size adding to the amount wagered, up to $1,000.

A $1,000 losing wager would be refunded via five $200 free bets. Should you wager less than $50 on your initial bet, you would get a single free bet back. The free bets will be added to your account within 24 hours of the bet settling and must be used within seven days of receipt.

You cannot cash out the free bets themselves or break them up into smaller bets, but they can be used to wager on any offerings available at BetMGM sportsbook in your state. Any winning wagers made using the free bets from BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS are eligible to be withdrawn as soon as they settle, with no additional rollover.

With the flexibility of five free bets and no hoops to jump through when it comes to withdrawing your winnings, this is perhaps the most user-friendly welcome promotion currently found at any of the leading mobile sportsbooks.

Which States Can Bet on the NFL Draft at BetMGM?

Unfortunately, not all states in which BetMGM operates allow wagers on the NFL Draft. Customers located in Arizona, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, New Jersey, Tennessee or Wyoming should be able to bet on the draft with no or limited restrictions.

If you're in Michigan or West Virginia, you can bet on the NFL Draft but have to get your wagers in by Wednesday night. Customers in Iowa, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania or Virginia can still sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS just like those in the other states above, but they cannot wager on the 2022 NFL Draft and will need to use their risk-free first bet on something else.