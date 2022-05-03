Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code: Use ROTOCZR To Bet On The NHL Playoffs

The NHL postseason is underway, and New Yorkers have a local option to support, as the Rangers are set to begin their quest for the Stanley Cup on Tuesday against the Penguins. Whether you want to wager on hockey or another sport, Caesars Sportsbook NY has a tremendous selection of betting options to choose from.

With Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR, New Yorkers – or people located in other states in which Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate – can get their initial wager insured, up to $1,100, if their first bet loses.

How To Use Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR

All new Caesars Sportsbook NY customers who are physically present in an eligible location, such as New York, and at least 21 years old can use Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR.

Start by clicking the link below to get to the Caesars Sportsbook NY sign-up page. After that, provide your name, address and email address, and type ROTOCZR into the promo code field. The last step to getting your first wager insured, up to $1,100, is funding your account with an initial deposit of at least $20.

Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR Includes First-Bet Insurance, Up To $1,100

After you create your account with Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR and make an initial deposit, a losing first bet will be fully matched, up to $1,100, giving you a second chance to start off on the right foot.

If the first wager you make at Caesars Sportsbook NY loses, you will get a free bet of equivalent size, if the wager is $1,100 or less. You can bet more than $1,100, but the free bet from Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR maxes out at $1,100. The free bet will be added to your account within two business days, after which time you will have two weeks to use it. You cannot cash out the free bet itself nor break it up into multiple smaller bets. There are no restrictions on what you can bet on and any winnings stemming from the free bet can be withdrawn at any time.

Other Promotions Available Beyond Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR

When you first sign up with Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR, you can place an initial wager on a favorite, an underdog or perhaps even create a parlay using the Same Game Parlay feature available at Caesars Sportsbook NY.

However, the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR isn't the only promotion available at Caesars Sportsbook. Until May 15, you can also earn a $10 free bet each day by placing a $25 NBA Same Game Parlay with odds of +400 or longer. Additionally, you can get a $100 free bet added to your winnings if you hit an MLB Same Game Parlay with minimum odds of +1000 before Saturday. There are also a multitude of odds boosts available in addition to these promotions, as you currently have the opportunity to boost your potential winnings on certain basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer and UFC/MMA bets.