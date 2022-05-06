WynnBET NY Promo Code: XROTO Gets New Users $200 In Free Bets

WynnBET New York has one of the best welcome offers available at any mobile sportsbook, multiple other promotions to help you win bigger, and even features Shaquille O'Neal in some of its advertisements, so there's little not to like about this sportsbook.

New customers, who are at least 21 years old, can sign up with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO and bet $10 to get $200 in free bets. If you're not in New York, don't worry, as this offer is also available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia.

Creating An Account With WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO

Getting your $200 in free bets through WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO is easy. Start by navigating to the WynnBET NY sign-up page, which can be done by clicking on the link below. Once there, fill out your name, address and email address in addition to putting XROTO in the promo code field.

After creating your account, you will need to make an initial deposit to be eligible for the $200 in free bets from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO. Deposit options available at WynnBET New York include credit/debit cards, PayPal, ACH/eChecks and online banking. Once you have made the initial deposit, simply place a bet of $10 or more with odds of -120 or longer (-110 or +150 would qualify; -150 would not) and you will be awarded the free bets, regardless of whether that initial bet wins or loses.

How Free Bets From WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO Are Paid Out

The $200 from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO will be divided into four separate free bets. The first $50 free bet will arrive in your account within 72 hours after the settlement of your qualifying initial bet. Take note of when this first free bet appears, as you will receive three more $50 free bets at one-week intervals after the first one has arrived – for a grand total of $200.

Keep in mind that there are some minor restrictions around using the free bets from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO. Each free bet will expire within 10 days of being credited to your account and cannot be split into smaller bets. Additionally, the free bets must be used on pre-game wagers and will not work on in-game bets, nor can they be combined with odds boosts or parlay insurance. They must also be used on sporting events with odds of -150 or longer, so you actually have more flexibility in that regard than you did with the initial bet. You cannot cash out the free bets themselves, but any winnings stemming from wagers made with free bets will appear in your account within 72 hours and can then be withdrawn as you see fit.

More Reasons To Join WynnBET New York With WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO

If you opt not to withdraw your winnings from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO, you will have the opportunity to use them in conjunction with any other promotions, deposits or winnings at WynnBET.

You can get a $10 free bet every Friday by placing a $20 basketball parlay with at least four legs (minimum odds +400) during the preceding Monday through Thursday. Just like with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO, the free bet will be awarded regardless of whether your qualifying wager wins or loses. You can also get a $10 free bet every week by betting at least $50 cumulatively over the previous Monday through Friday. If you prefer odds boosts to free bets or want to take advantage of both, then make sure to check out the WynnBET Win Hour every Thursday from 5-6 pm ET.