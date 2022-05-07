Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Use ROTOCZR For A Risk-Free Bet, Up to $1100

From experienced sports gamblers looking to take advantage of one of the largest welcome promotions at any mobile sportsbook to beginners just getting their feet wet, Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOCZR provides a wonderful opportunity for anybody lookin to create an account with Caesars Sportsbook.

With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOCZR, should your first bet lose, you will receive a free bet equal to 100 percent of the amount wagered, up to $1,100. Keep reading below for instructions on how to sign up, as well as specifics regarding the free bet from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOCZR.

Who Qualifies For Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOCZR

As long as you don't have an existing Caesars Sportsbook account, are at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate, you can use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOCZR. The list of eligible states continues to grow and currently consists of Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and West Virginia.

To sign up, start by clicking on the link below, which will redirect you to the Caesars Sportsbook platform. There, you will be asked to input your name, address and email address. Be sure to type ROTOCZR into the promo code field. After setting up your account, just make an initial deposit of $20 or more and your first bet will be fully insured with a matching free bet, up to $1,100, headed your way should you lose.

Are There Restrictions On The Free Bet From Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOCZR?

There are no hoops to jump through when it comes to receiving and using the free bet from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOCZR.

The free bet will automatically be credited to your account within two business days of a losing settlement on your first bet. After that, you will have two weeks to use the free bet before it expires. The free bet cannot be withdrawn from your account or broken up into multiple bets, but it can be used like cash to fund a single wager of your choice with no restrictions.

So you are free to wager on a heavy favorite or an underdog with a straight bet, or you can even put together a parlay spanning anything from multiple aspects of one game to multiple sports. There is no additional rollover with the free bet from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOCZR, so any winnings stemming from it can be withdrawn immediately or kept in your account to fund future wagers on Caesars Sportsbook.

More Ways To Earn Free Bets Beyond Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOCZR

While the $1,100 maximum free bet from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOCZR is uniquely large, you will find other opportunities to earn free bets at Caesars Sportsbook – and these promotions don't involve your first bet losing.

The NBA Same Game Parlay Bet and Get is a mouthful to say, but it's easy to use. Simply place a $25 NBA Same Game Parlay with odds of +400 or longer, and you will receive a $10 free bet, regardless of whether your parlay wins or loses. You can repeat this daily until May 15. Another promo currently running at Caesars Sportsbook will add a $100 free bet to your winnings if you hit on an MLB Same Game Parlay with minimum odds of +1000.