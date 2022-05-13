BetMGM Bonus Code: ROTOBONUS Gets New Users A Risk-Free First Bet, Up To $1000

Mobile sports betting continues to gain popularity across America, and BetMGM Sportsbook has been at the forefront of that expansion. BetMGM has a mobile and/or retail presence in 22 states, as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Ontario, Canada. Mobile sports betting is available in the majority of these locations, and this list continues to grow.

One of the driving factors behind BetMGM's popularity is a generous welcome offer, which you can access through BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. With this offer, new users get a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000.

Who Can Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS?

Anyone without an existing BetMGM Sportsbook account who is at least 21 years old and physically present where BetMGM is licensed to operate can sign up for an account and use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Clicking on the link below will take you to the BetMGM sign-up page, where you will be asked to provide your name, address and email address to create a new account. Once there, you should enter BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field. After your account has been set up, simply make an initial deposit of $10 or more and, if your first wager loses, it will be covered in free bets by BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

How Free Bets From BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Work

Should your first wager with your new BetMGM account lose, you will see a matching amount added to the account in free bets within 24 hours of the initial bet settlement. The free bets from BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will be split into five equal parts for all initial losing bets greater than $50. Initial bets of less than $50 will be matched with a single equivalent free bet.

You are free to wager more than $1,000, but BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS tops out at $1,000 in free bets, which get credited to your account via five individual free bets worth $200 each.

More About The Free Bets From BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

The free bets from BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS cannot be cashed out or split into smaller wagers. You will have seven days once they are credited to use the free bets, providing ample time to scour the sports landscape for suitable betting options. With no restrictions regarding the odds or types of bets permitted to use the free bets on, the entire array of sports betting types at BetMGM will be at your disposal when using BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

All winnings from bets made with free bets from BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS can be withdrawn immediately, and BetMGM offers a variety of secure options for moving funds into and out of your account. Withdrawal requests are subject to a review period that can take up to five days.